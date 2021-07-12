Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Param Bir Singh seeks more time to appear before ED citing health issues

Param Bir Singh seeks more time to appear before ED citing health issues

Premium
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
1 min read . 01:21 PM IST ANI

  • Param Bir Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in 'malpractices and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect 100 crores every month

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it ahead of his summons citing health reasons.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it ahead of his summons citing health reasons.

According to ED, Param Bir Singh has cited health reasons for skipping ED summons, saying that he is unwell and is scheduled to undergo surgery.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

According to ED, Param Bir Singh has cited health reasons for skipping ED summons, saying that he is unwell and is scheduled to undergo surgery.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The ED had summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect 100 crores every month.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11. Earlier in April, the CBI had conducted raids at four premises of Deshmukh after registering an FIR against him in connection with the case.

An FIR was filed based on Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B).

During the searches, the CBI recovered incriminating documents and digital devices, sources confirmed. (

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!