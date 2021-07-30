Param Bir Singh, six other police officers booked for alleged extortion

They also extorted over ₹3 crore from his friend and alleged bookie Sonu Jalan in the same way, he alleged. The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is already probing another complaint of alleged extortion filed by Jalan against Singh. Singh was shunted out from the post of Mumbai police chief in March this year in the aftermath of the discovery of an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai. Singh later accused then home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.