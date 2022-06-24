Parameswaran Iyer appointed new NITI Aayog CEO2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 07:54 PM IST
- The appointments committee of the cabinet also said in its order that Iyer’s appointment is for a term of two years on the same terms as of Kant.
NEW DELHI : The government on Friday appointed Parameswaran Iyer, a former officer of the Indian administrative Service, as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of federal policy think tank NITI Aayog. Iyer succeeds Amitabh Kant, whose tenure ends on 30 June.