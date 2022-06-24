Parameswaran Iyer appointed new NITI Aayog CEO

Amitabh Kant, has been the key driver of several government initiatives such as ‘make in India’, ‘startup India’ and ‘incredible India’ and in NITI Aayog, he has been driving initiatives to develop the most backward districts in the country, improving ease of doing business and efforts to measure and track various development indices. He has also been instrumental in designing incentive schemes for boosting manufacturing activities and in the initiatives in electric mobility and climate change impact mitigation.