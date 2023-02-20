Parameswaran Iyer moves to World Bank, BVR Subrahmanyam new NITI Aayog chief executive
- Subrahmanyam's appointment at NITI Aayog is for a period of two years from the date he takes charge and is on the terms and conditions previously approved in the case of lyer as the CEO
NEW DELHI : The government on Monday announced the appointment of retired civil servant B.V.R. Subrahmanyam as the new chief executive officer of federal policy think tank NITI Aayog.
