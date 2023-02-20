Parameswaran Iyer moves to World Bank, BVR Subrahmanyam new NITI Aayog chief executive

NEW DELHI : The government on Monday announced the appointment of retired civil servant B.V.R. Subrahmanyam as the new chief executive officer of federal policy think tank NITI Aayog.

The current CEO of NITI Aayog, Parameswaran Iyer, has been appointed as Executive Director at World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC, showed separate official orders issued on the decisions taken by the appointments committee of the cabinet.

Subrahmanyam's appointment at NITI Aayog is for a period of two years from the date he takes charge and is on the terms and conditions previously approved in the case of lyer as the CEO.

Iyer's appointment at World Bank is for three years from the day he takes charge and comes in the wake of the repatriation of senior civil servant Rajesh Khullar from the multilateral agency to his parent cadre on the request of the state government of Haryana, said one of the orders.

Between 2016 and 2020, Iyer had served as secretary to the government in the ministry of drinking water and sanitation in New Delhi and led the implementation of India’s flagship $20 billion Swachh Bharat Mission, which delivered access to safe sanitation to 550 million people, according to information available on NITI Ayog's website.

NITI Aayog chief executive plays a crucial role in policy making of the government as the policy think tank plays an increasingly important role in a host of areas including energy transition, promotion of manufacturing, asset monetisation, development of sunrise industries and various socio-economic programmes. NITI Aayog flags crucial gaps that needs policy solutions across sectors ranging from water crisis to accounting reforms at urban local bodies. With chief ministers as members in the governing council and Prime Minister as the Chairman, NITI Aayog has been acting as a bridge between central and state governments in shaping policies and programmes.