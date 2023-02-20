Parameswaran Iyer moves to World Bank, BVR Subrahmanyam new NITI Aayog chief executive

NITI Aayog chief executive plays a crucial role in policy making of the government as the policy think tank plays an increasingly important role in a host of areas including energy transition, promotion of manufacturing, asset monetisation, development of sunrise industries and various socio-economic programmes. NITI Aayog flags crucial gaps that needs policy solutions across sectors ranging from water crisis to accounting reforms at urban local bodies. With chief ministers as members in the governing council and Prime Minister as the Chairman, NITI Aayog has been acting as a bridge between central and state governments in shaping policies and programmes.

