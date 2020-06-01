Paramilitary canteens bar sale of over 1,000 imported products: Report

NEW DELHI: Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB), which runs canteens supplying consumer goods to paramilitary forces personnel, has banned over 1,000 imported products, including Skechers footwear, Red Bull drinks and Tommy Hilfiger shirts, as part of it move to sell only ‘swadeshi’ products.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the KPKB has written to all paramilitary forces saying only ‘swadeshi’ goods will be sold through KPKB Bhandars with effect from 1 June, in line with the government's decision to push indigenous goods as it seeks to make India more self-reliant and promote locally-made goods amid the ongoing covid-19 outbreak.

“In pursuance to the decision taken by the Ministry of Home Affair, Government of India, Swadeshi Goods only will be sold through KPKB Bhandars w.e.f June 1, 2020. In the process of implementation of the decision in letter and spirit, product-wise information was sought from all of the registered firms vide this office," according to contents of the letter reported by ANI.

ANI said, as per an official communication by the home ministry, the canteen body has moved to categorize products that it sells through its centres into three categories -- products purely made in India, raw materials imported but products manufactured/assembled in India, and purely imported products.

While products in the first two categories will be allowed to be listed on the KPKB inventory, products in the third category will be de-listed from 1 June, the ANI report said.

“…However, the firms whose inventory consists of mixed categories of products will be allowed to continue with KPKB but with products of Category 1 and Category 2 only. Product s of Category 3 of such firms will stand de-listed from KPKB inventory w.e.f 1st June 2020," the letter further said.

The KPKB has clarified that categorization of products was done after gathering information received by the companies.

Several companies were asked to list details of products manufactured and sold by them in India and whether they are procured and made locally, Mint reported on 20 May.

The government has swiftly moved to delist several products that it qualifies as “imported".

The parent body has also delisted products belonging to companies that have not provided the information to KPKB, the ANI report said.

The Central Police Canteens sell home appliances, apparel, and packaged goods to troops and families of BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles personnel, information listed on the CPC website showed. It has over 119 ‘master canteens’, which act as distribution centres, and 1,778 subsidiary canteens.

ANI has listed several products that have been delisted. These include Colgate Palmolive's body wash and mouth wash, Havells hair straighteners, HUL’s Horlicks, Mars chocolates, and some products sold by P&G such as Gillette razors. Hindustan Unilever’s Magnum ice cream, some appliances sold by Panasonic, Philips and Bajaj, among others, have also been delisted.

