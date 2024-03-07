Paramount in Talks to Sell India TV Stake to Ambani’s Reliance
Paramount Global is in discussions to sell its stake in its media joint venture in India to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter, as Asia’s richest man continues to consolidate his clout in one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment markets.
(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global is in discussions to sell its stake in its media joint venture in India to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter, as Asia’s richest man continues to consolidate his clout in one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment markets.