Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Parcel undelivered? You can send your complaints to India Post on Twitter
IndiaPost has over 2 lakh followers on twitter.

Parcel undelivered? You can send your complaints to India Post on Twitter

1 min read . 03:06 PM IST Avneet Kaur

  • IndiaPost, the world's largest postal network is actively using Twitter to resolve the consumer complaints

World’s largest postal network, IndiaPost is actively using social media platform-Twitter to resolve the consumer complaints. On July 11, when Sahamate tweeted his complaint about non-delivery of his consignment to the destination to @IndiaPostOffice . IndiaPost forwarded the complaint to the concerned department and assured to get back with the status. On July 17, it replied that the consignment had been delivered on July 16.

World’s largest postal network, IndiaPost is actively using social media platform-Twitter to resolve the consumer complaints. On July 11, when Sahamate tweeted his complaint about non-delivery of his consignment to the destination to @IndiaPostOffice . IndiaPost forwarded the complaint to the concerned department and assured to get back with the status. On July 17, it replied that the consignment had been delivered on July 16.

The government-operated postal system has without a doubt debunked the pre-conceived notion that government systems offer a terrible customer service. Here’s the conversation between Sahamate and IndiaPost:

The government-operated postal system has without a doubt debunked the pre-conceived notion that government systems offer a terrible customer service. Here’s the conversation between Sahamate and IndiaPost:

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

India Post provides a wide array of services like banking and remittance, delivering mails, providing insurance, accepting deposits under small savings schemes and e-commerce. The Department of Posts also acts as an agent for Government of India in discharging other services for citizens such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) wage disbursement and old age pension payments.

It has over 2 lakh followers on twitter.

Here are a few more twitter conversations between IndiaPost and its customers showing a prompt customer service:

No language barrier

Not all twitteratis messaged their complaints in English. There were some who wrote in Hindi. IndiaPost efficiently replied in the same language . Look at the tweet below:

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated