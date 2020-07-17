Parcel undelivered? You can send your complaints to India Post on Twitter

World’s largest postal network, IndiaPost is actively using social media platform-Twitter to resolve the consumer complaints. On July 11, when Sahamate tweeted his complaint about non-delivery of his consignment to the destination to @IndiaPostOffice . IndiaPost forwarded the complaint to the concerned department and assured to get back with the status. On July 17, it replied that the consignment had been delivered on July 16.

The government-operated postal system has without a doubt debunked the pre-conceived notion that government systems offer a terrible customer service. Here’s the conversation between Sahamate and IndiaPost:

India Post provides a wide array of services like banking and remittance, delivering mails, providing insurance, accepting deposits under small savings schemes and e-commerce. The Department of Posts also acts as an agent for Government of India in discharging other services for citizens such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) wage disbursement and old age pension payments.

It has over 2 lakh followers on twitter.

Here are a few more twitter conversations between IndiaPost and its customers showing a prompt customer service:

No language barrier

Not all twitteratis messaged their complaints in English. There were some who wrote in Hindi. IndiaPost efficiently replied in the same language . Look at the tweet below:

