The Congress party is stepping up its attack on the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue. The party has instructed all its Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) to hold press conferences in all districts, followed by agitational activities at various levels.

As per the party, 'Pardafash (expose) rallies' will be held at all district headquarters in March, and a massive 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' march will take place on March 13, the day Parliament reconvenes for the second part of the Budget Session. Additionally, mega rallies will also be organised in all the state capitals in April, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, and other national-level leaders will address them.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal stated that all state-level senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other elected representatives, leaders of frontal organisations, departments and cells, and party workers have been asked to participate in all of these agitational programmes.

Senior state leaders will address the press conferences, and block-level agitations will take place in front of offices of public banks and LIC from March 6 to 10.

The Congress party has accused the BJP government of engaging in crony capitalism in favour of Adani, risking the savings of poor and middle-class people.

"The recent Hindenburg report has exposed Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and the BJP government's policy of crony capitalism in favour of Adani. At a time of deep economic distress, PM Modi has been selling the nation's critical infrastructure to the Adani Group, bending India's foreign policy and forcing public institutions like SBI and LIC to invest in the Adani Group," the Congress alleged.

The recent revelations have shown that crores of rupees of poor and middle-class people's savings are at risk, it said.

The Adani Group's stocks had taken a beating on the bourses after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against it. The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

The Congress and many other opposition parties have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations.

