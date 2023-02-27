'Pardafash rallies', 'Chalo Raj Bhavan': Congress gears up for nation-wide protest against Adani crisis
Mega rallies will be organised in all the state capitals in April, and these will be addressed by Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Congress statement said
The Congress party is stepping up its attack on the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue. The party has instructed all its Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) to hold press conferences in all districts, followed by agitational activities at various levels.
