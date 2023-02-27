As per the party, 'Pardafash (expose) rallies' will be held at all district headquarters in March, and a massive 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' march will take place on March 13, the day Parliament reconvenes for the second part of the Budget Session. Additionally, mega rallies will also be organised in all the state capitals in April, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, and other national-level leaders will address them.