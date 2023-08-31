Parents in Karnataka name newborns 'Vikram' and 'Pragyan' to celebrate Chandrayaan-3 success1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Couples in Karnataka name newborns after Chandrayaan-3 mission, celebrating India's lunar landing success.
Two couple in Karnataka have named their two newborns--Vikram and Pragyan to commemorate the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. According to a report by local media, a couple in Yadgir district in Karnataka have named their children after Chandrayaan-3's lander and rover soft landed on Monn on 23 August.