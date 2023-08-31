Two couple in Karnataka have named their two newborns--Vikram and Pragyan to commemorate the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. According to a report by local media, a couple in Yadgir district in Karnataka have named their children after Chandrayaan-3's lander and rover soft landed on Monn on 23 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although the babies were born much before Cahndrayaan-3's mission, the parents decided to rename them after Chandrayaan-3's lander and rover's names to commemorate the historic success. Balappa and Nagamma's baby boy was born on July 28 and was named Vikram, whereas Ningappa and Shivamma's baby was born on August 14 and was named Pragyan. The naming ceremony of both the kids was held on the same day on August 24, a day after ISRO announced the success of the lunar mission.

Previous in Odisha's Kendrapara district, several newborns were named 'Chandrayaan' by their parents in celebration of the achievement. At least four babies, three boys and a girl, who were born in the Kendrapara district hospital on Wednesday evening, were named Chandrayaan.

"It was a double delight. Our baby was born a few minutes after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. We have decided to name the child after the lunar mission," said Pravat Mallick, father of one of those four babies.

The local tradition is to name a baby on the 21st day of the birth after a puja.

Mallick's wife, Ranu, from Aripada village, also plans to name her newborn son after Chandrayaan, India's lunar program. She considers "Chandra" or "Luna" as alternatives, reflecting the moon's essence in each name's meaning.

"Chandrayaan, however, is a stylish name. We will take a final decision on the 21st day of puja," the mother smiled.

India on 23 August created a record after ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the south pole of the moon on August 23, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat. The country became the fourth– after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.