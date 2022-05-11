This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A couple in Uttarakhand has moved to court against their son and daughter-in-law demanding either a grandchild within a year or compensation of ₹5 crores from both.
Demanding either a grandchild or the compensation father S.R. Prasad said his son was wedded in 2016 in hopes of having grandchildren. They (parents) don't care about gender, just wanted a grandchild, news agency ANI reported.
“They were wedded in 2016 in hopes of having grandchildren. We didn't care about gender, just wanted a grandchild," father SR Prasad said.
Demanding ₹2.5 crore each from both his son and his daughter-in-law, Prasad said he gave all his money to his son, to get him trained in the US, now they (parents) don't have any money for living.
Prasad further said he has taken a bank loan to build a home and now they are financially and personally in trouble.
"I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don't have any money now. We have taken a loan from bank to build home. We're troubled financially& personally. We have demanded ₹2.5 cr each from both my son & daughter-in-law in our petition, Prasad said.
Advocate AK Srivastava, who is the lawyer of the parents, said the case portrays the truth of modern society. Parents invest in their children and make them capable of working in good firms. And hence children owe their parents basic financial care.
“This case portrays the truth of society. We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of ₹5 crores," advocate AK Srivastava said.
