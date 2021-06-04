Subscribe
Parents of kids below 12 years to get priority for Covid-19 vaccination in MP

Parents of kids below 12 years to get priority for Covid-19 vaccination in MP

A medic inoculates the dose of the COVID19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a centre in Bhopal.
1 min read . 02:05 PM IST Livemint

The decision has been taken in view of the projection that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic would impact children more, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said

"We have decided to give priority in vaccination to the parents of children less than 12 years of age as it is feared that the third wave of corona will affect them the most," he said, PTI reported.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 846 coronavirus positive cases and 50 fatalities, taking the state's tally to 7,82,945 and toll to 8,207, the health department has said.

A special anti-Covid vaccination campaign will begin from Tuesday in Noida and Greater Noida for inoculating parents or guardians of children aged 12 or below, officials said on Monday.

The special campaign begins from two centres – JP International School in Greater Noida and the Primary Health Centre Bisrakh – where Covishield would be administered to beneficiaries, the officials said.

