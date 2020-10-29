Parents stepped in to counter learning deficit of children during lockdown

New Delhi: Vikas Pandey, a Delhi resident, spends almost four hours a day to teach his son as schools closed and face-to-face learning suffered a setback. Seven months later, he vouches that if he and his wife had not stepped in, his 11-year old ward would have fallen behind the learning curve.

“Yes, schools tried to step in, but it’s the family which is putting in a lot of efforts to narrow the learning deficit. Education is not just text books but a lot of activities and involvement and we made this priority number one ," said Pandey, 44, a private sector executive.

And Pandey’s view resonates in a fresh nationwide survey to gauge the status of education in India. As schools closed post the covid-19 outbreak, three out of every four students got learning support from their families, data analysis from the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER 2020) showed. In government and private schools together, 75% enrolled children received family support for learning and in private schools alone, this was 80%.

And it’s the fathers who stepped in more to fill the learning gap across most part of the school verticals, and mothers' role in children’s education at home increased in proportion to their education level. While 33% of children enrolled in class I and II received learning support from mothers, mothers' contribution started falling among higher-grade students. This may be because of the socio-economic reasons, including the education level of mothers.

From class III to XII, between 28% to 24% of the enrolled school students received support from fathers, slightly higher than mothers. The report also suggests that along with parents, in higher grades, it’s the siblings who played a key role in their education. For example, in class IX and above, while 24% children received education support from fathers, 21% got support from siblings and 15% from mothers.

But if the mothers have studied in class IX or above, then their participation is huge. ASER data showed that these categories of mothers played an active role and over 45% children got education support at home from mothers as against 30% from fathers.

This data of parental involvement shows that the first-generation school learners’ numbers are falling in India because their parents are educated to some extent and in a crisis time, this helped. This gets amplified in another set of data points of ASER, which showed that while more than 81% primary students receive family learning support, it’s much lower at 68% for senior secondary school students, indicating that the education level of parents and family members play a role in learning support across India.

And even in states such as UP, Bihar and Rajasthan where schools were dismal in their support to offering learning materials, it’s the families who stepped in significantly to fulfil educational needs. For example, in Bihar, where less than 10% of the enrolled students received learning and activity materials in the week preceding the survey, some 75.3% students got parental support in achieving educational goals, slightly higher than national average. In Uttar Pradesh, this is same as Bihar; in Chhattisgarh, this was 86%; and in Madhya Pradesh, it was 81%.

The ASER report by educational non-profit Pratham is based on a survey conducted in 26 states and 4 Union territories in September among a total of 52,227 households and 59,251 children in the age group of 5-16 years.

