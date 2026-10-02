Pargat Singh appointed Punjab Congress chief ahead of assembly elections after Raja Warring resigns

The Congress on Friday appointed former Indian hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who resigned from the post earlier in the day, PTI reported.

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The appointment comes ahead of the Punjab assembly elections due early next year and amid infighting in the state Congress unit. The party leadership had also recently replaced Bhupesh Baghel as the AICC in-charge of Punjab with Sachin Pilot.

According to a statement issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Pargat Singh's appointment takes effect immediately. The Congress also said the working presidents and chairpersons and co-chairpersons of various election-related committees in Punjab would continue in their existing roles.

Warring submits resignation today Warring, who had headed the Punjab Congress since 2022, met Rahul Gandhi earlier on Friday and submitted his resignation.

After the meeting, Warring told ANI that he had conveyed his views on Punjab to Gandhi and suggested that Sachin Pilot may have decided that it was time for him to be removed from the state party chief's post. Warring, however, said he had no concrete proof of this.

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"When he was appointed in charge, I went to formally congratulate him. I spoke with him for about 15 minutes that day. But I haven't met him since. Given my long journey in politics, I feel that Sachin Pilot must have decided it was time to remove 'Raja' from the post," Warring was quoted as saying.

Warring satisfied with his tenure as Congress chief Warring said Rahul Gandhi showed him "great affection" during their meeting and that he discussed Punjab and the party's prospects with him.

"I met my leader, Rahul Gandhi. I answered the questions he asked about Punjab and shared my thoughts. He showed great affection," Warring said, according to ANI.

He also said he was satisfied with his tenure as Punjab Congress president, adding that he had accepted the party's decisions and followed its directions.

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Who is Pargat Singh A former Indian hockey captain, Pargat Singh led the national team at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics. He entered politics with the Shiromani Akali Dal before joining the Congress and was elected MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment in 2017.

Warring later congratulated Pargat Singh on his appointment. In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations to Sardar Pargat ji for being appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. My best wishes."

The Congress said it appreciated Warring's contribution as the outgoing PPCC president.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Pargat Singh appointed Punjab Congress chief ahead of assembly elections after Raja Warring resigns