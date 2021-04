Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' today via video conferencing.

The event will be held at 7 pm today and will be held in virtual mode due to restrictions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read | The dark side of India’s solar gamble

On April 5, the Prime Minister had tweeted, "A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers. Watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at 7 PM on 7th April...#PPC2021."

A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers.



Watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 7 PM on 7th April...#PPC2021 pic.twitter.com/5CzngCQWwD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2021





During the fourth edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme, Modi will answer the questions of students and interact with them about how they can beat examination stress.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday said that lakhs of students will directly connect with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and can ask him questions on reducing exam stress.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via