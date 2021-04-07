'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021': PM Modi to interact with students today

'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021': PM Modi to interact with students today1 min read . 05:37 AM IST
'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' will be held at 7 pm today and will be held in virtual mode due to restrictions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' will be held at 7 pm today and will be held in virtual mode due to restrictions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' today via video conferencing.
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' today via video conferencing.
The event will be held at 7 pm today and will be held in virtual mode due to restrictions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The event will be held at 7 pm today and will be held in virtual mode due to restrictions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Also Read | The dark side of India’s solar gamble
On April 5, the Prime Minister had tweeted, "A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers. Watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at 7 PM on 7th April...#PPC2021."
During the fourth edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme, Modi will answer the questions of students and interact with them about how they can beat examination stress.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday said that lakhs of students will directly connect with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and can ask him questions on reducing exam stress.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.