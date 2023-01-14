'Pariksha pe Charcha' annual expenditure increased 65% from 2019 to 2022: Report

'Pariksha pe Charcha' annual expenditure increased 65% from 2019 to 2022: Report3 min read . 02:50 PM IST
- The 2023 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha is scheduled to be held on 27 January, 2023 at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted Pariksha Pe Charcha have become a ₹8.16 crore (2022) event, according to latest data made available by Ministry of Education through a Right to Information (RTI) application. Available data suggests that the spendings for the Pariksha Pe Charcha event has doubled since 2019, when central government spent ₹4.92 crore.
The Pariksha Pe Charcha is a part of the larger movement by the Narendra Modi-led initiative of ‘Exam Warriors’. During the event the Prime Minister of India interacts with students, teachers and parents from across the country, and shares valuable tips on how to take board and entrance exams in a relaxed and stress free manner.
According to the data by the Ministry of Education, it has been noted that the amount spent on holding each of the Pariksha Pe Charcha events between 2019 and 2022 was higher than the average amount spent to maintain a government run Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) for a year.
It is to be noted that Both Kendriya Vidyalaya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya receive funds directly from the central government.
Pariksha Pe Charcha is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is held annually since 2018, ahead of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations.
The education ministry's reply to the RTI mentions that the Pariksha Pe Charcha is an event wherein students, parents, and teachers meet with the prime minister and “discuss and overcome the stress, emerging from examinations in order to celebrate life as an Utsav".
As pointed in reports by Careers 360, the data provided by education ministry has shown a whopping 65.5% increase in central government's expenditure from 2019 to 2022.
The expenditure data includes spendings for events including advertisement, publicity, accommodation, PPC kits and booking of Talkatora Stadium. According to the report published by Careers 360, it has been seen that the central government likely on an average spends at least a little over ₹5 crore each year on each KV and each JNV.
However, the same report also shows that the government has spent an approximate of ₹25 crore on each annual Pariksha Pe Charcha event. “The expenditure incurred on each PPC between 2019 and 2022 was 6% to 25% more than the average cost of running a KV and a JNV in that corresponding year." marks the Careers 360 report.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on 9 December, 2022 reviewed the ongoing preparations for the PPC 2023 event. He has called for deepening and expanding engagement with students, parents and teachers on the PPC 2023. The ministry extended registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 till 27 January.
At the event, a total of 2,050 students, teachers and parents selected through the competitions on MyGov will be gifted with PPC Kits and a certificate of appreciation from the Director of National Council of Educational Research and Development (NCERT).
