Home >News >India >'Pariksha Pe Charcha' LIVE updates: PM Modi interacts with students virtually

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' LIVE updates: PM Modi interacts with students virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 07:28 PM IST Staff Writer

  • This is the fourth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today began the first virtual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021'.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is interact with students, teachers and parents during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' on Wednesday via video conferencing.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is interact with students, teachers and parents during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' on Wednesday via video conferencing.

For the first time, students from 81 foreign countries participated in the 'Pariksha Par Charcha' creative writing contest.

32 channels of Swayam Prabha, including Doordarshan and various platforms of government, is telecasting the programme live.

Here are the live updates:

  • You knew of exams. They haven't come suddenly. It means you're not scared of exams but of something else. Atmosphere has been created around you that exams are everything. Sometimes schools, parents, relatives create atmosphere that you've to undergo a big event, huge crisis
  • I'd like to tell them, especially parents, that what have you done? I think it's the biggest mistake. We become conscious more than necessary & start over-thinking. I think this it's not the end. Life is very long, this is just a small halt. We should not create pressure
  • It's the first virtual edtion of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha'. We've been living amid Corona for past one year. I had to leave behind the urge to meet you all & come to you via a new format. To not meet you in person, to not experience your enthusiasm is a huge loss for me: PM Modi

