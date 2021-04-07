'Pariksha Pe Charcha' LIVE updates: PM Modi interacts with students virtually

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is interact with students, teachers and parents during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' on Wednesday via video conferencing.

For the first time, students from 81 foreign countries participated in the 'Pariksha Par Charcha' creative writing contest.

32 channels of Swayam Prabha, including Doordarshan and various platforms of government, is telecasting the programme live.

