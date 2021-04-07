'Pariksha Pe Charcha' LIVE updates: PM Modi interacts with students virtually

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' LIVE updates: PM Modi interacts with students virtually1 min read . 07:28 PM IST
- This is the fourth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today began the first virtual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today began the first virtual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021'.
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is interact with students, teachers and parents during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' on Wednesday via video conferencing.
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is interact with students, teachers and parents during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' on Wednesday via video conferencing.
For the first time, students from 81 foreign countries participated in the 'Pariksha Par Charcha' creative writing contest.
32 channels of Swayam Prabha, including Doordarshan and various platforms of government, is telecasting the programme live.
Here are the live updates:
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.