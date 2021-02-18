OPEN APP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: Modi invites parents and teachers for interactions

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 04:00 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The registration process for the fourth edition of PM's interaction programme with school students, teachers and parents will remain open till March 14
  • The event will be held virtually this year due to the Covid pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged parents and teachers to take part in the annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' interaction programme along with the students saying: It’ll be a fun-filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject.

The interaction session this year, the fourth edition of the event, is also open to students all over the world, the Prime Minister said.

Modi took to Twitter to say: On popular demand, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ will also include parents and teachers. It’ll be a fun filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject. I call upon my student friends, their amazing parents and hardworking teachers to take part in PPC2021 in large numbers.

In another tweet, he added: As our brave exam warriors start padding up for their exams, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress!

Earlier in the day, minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal said that the annual interacting event with the prime minister will be held virtually this year due to the Covid pandemic.

Speaking at the press conference on Thursday the minister informed, "registration process of the fourth edition of PM's Interaction Programme with school students, teachers and parents 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' will remain open till March 14."

Pokhroiyal further stated that questions related to dealing with examination stress from school students of class 9 to 12 will be invited through "MyGov" platform and selected questions will be featured in the programme.

"About 2,000 school students, teachers and parents across the country will be selected through an online creative writing competition designed specifically for them on MyGov platform," he added.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a much-awaited annual event where the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme.

(With inputs from agencies)




