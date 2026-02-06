Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi interacts with students, says ‘exams should never be the ultimate goal'

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with students during the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, and said that the ultimate goal cannot be results in an exam, but all-round development in life, PTI reported.

The 2026 edition will focus on helping students remain stress-free during examinations and encouraging a stronger emphasis on learning.

PM Modi said, “... I don't look back at what has passed, I always look at what is to come... There are times when teachers only teach what is important and can help you score good marks, but a good teacher focuses on all-around development and teaches everything... Life is not just about exams. Education is just a medium of our development... Exams should never be the ultimate goal. The ultimate goal is all-around development…”

He said that there should be a balance in all aspects of life, warning that leaning too far to one side could lead to a fall. PM Modi noted that life skills and professional skills are equally important and can be acquired only through education.

PM Modi welcomed students from Assam and noted, "This is an epitome of women empowerment for the northeast, especially Assam, as the women weave it at home with love and dedication..."

He said, "... Education should not feel like a burden. It needs our total involvement. Education in bits and pieces does not ensure success... Instead of focusing on marks, everyone should focus on where they have made it in life..."

PM Modi added, “We remember things and events only when we are completely involved in them…”

Pariksha Pe Charcha In alignment with NEP 2020, the Pariksha Pe Charcha concept is aimed at reshaping the examination experience of students by fostering confidence, positivity, and holistic well-being, and celebrating the exam season as a Utsav.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Education, the Prime Minister has condensed his views in his book titled "Exam Warriors", available in multiple languages as well as Braille, where he has stressed belief in self and underscored the need to talk about these issues so that our children have the fun-filled childhood they deserve.

Conceptualised by the Prime Minister, Pariksha Pe Charcha is dynamic and innovative, introducing fresh elements every year.