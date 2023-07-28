A Paris-bound Air India flight returned to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport shortly after take-off. The flight returned at 2.18pm after Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) informed the on board cabin crew that they noticed tyre debris on the runway after the plane took off.

The flight has returned to Delhi and is undergoing necessary checks. Air India officials have said that alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143 to get to their destinations.

"Flight AI143 operating Delhi-Paris on 28 July 2023 air-returned shortly after take-off, following the Delhi ATC’s information to flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after departure. The flight safely landed back in Delhi at 1418Hrs. While the aircraft undergoes necessary checks at Delhi, alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143 to get to their destinations." an Air India official has confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, Air India has announced plans to start several international flights in near future. Air India on Thursday said it will start direct flights between Delhi and Dhaka from 15 September. The airline already operates flights between Kolkata and Dhaka.

With four additional weekly flights from Delhi, Air India offers enhanced frequency to Dhaka, enabling convenient connections via Delhi to and/or from 14 destinations in India and 14 destinations across North America, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and the Far East, the airline had informed.

Further, Tata Group-owned Air India is planning to operate flights to more US cities, including Los Angeles, and is assessing various metrics, according to news agency PTI report.

Currently, the airline operates non-stop flights to five American cities -- Washington, DC, New York, New Jersey, Chicago and San Francisco.

Air India, which was taken over by the Tata Group in January last year, is on the revival path, according to the airline.

In one of the largest aircraft orders by an airline, Air India in February this year announced it will buy 470 narrow-body and wide-body planes from Airbus and Boeing, with the total deal value estimated to be worth USD 80 billion.

Air India will buy 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body A350 planes, from European aviation major Airbus, and 220 planes from US aircraft maker Boeing under separate deals.

(With agency inputs)