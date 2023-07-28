Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after officials notice tyre debris on runway1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:25 PM IST
The flight has returned to Delhi and is undergoing necessary checks. Air India officials have said that alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143 to get to their destinations.
A Paris-bound Air India flight returned to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport shortly after take-off. The flight returned at 2.18pm after Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) informed the on board cabin crew that they noticed tyre debris on the runway after the plane took off.
