"Flight AI143 operating Delhi-Paris on 28 July 2023 air-returned shortly after take-off, following the Delhi ATC’s information to flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after departure. The flight safely landed back in Delhi at 1418Hrs. While the aircraft undergoes necessary checks at Delhi, alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143 to get to their destinations." an Air India official has confirmed the development.

