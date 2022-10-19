Paris Hilton arrives in Mumbai, to launch her new fragrance collection Ruby Rush

Paris Hilton arrives in Mumbai, to launch her new fragrance collection Ruby Rush1 min read . 09:14 PM IST
- Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai to launch her new fragrance collection Ruby Rush, she mingled with fans at airport and even gave selfies
Paris Hilton, the famous Actor, DJ, and heiress arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday on her fourth visit to India. The global icon arrived in the city for the launch party of her new fragrance Ruby Rush. The global icon mingled with the crowd at Mumbai Airport and even gave selfies to fans before striking few poses for the paparazzi gathered outside the airport.
"We are elated to host Paris Hilton in Mumbai on 20th October 2022 for the launch of her latest fragrance, Ruby Rush. Baccarose has been distributing & marketing Paris Hilton fragrances since 2018 & the Rush Collection of fragrances has been a great success. Ruby Rush will be the new extension to the collection and we are looking forward to introducing it to our customers," says Biju Antony, CEO & Executive Director, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd.
She will be at Phoenix Palladium on 20 October from 6-7 PM for a fan meet & greet, where fans can also groove to DJ Pierre's beats.
The company informed that the new fragrance Ruby Rush is a vibrant Rush Collection addition with a sleek silhouette and a bold, rich attitude. It was designed to empower the wearer and is a true symbol of confidence and power that draws attention and admirers and embodies Paris Hilton's dynamism.
The fragrance is encapsulated in Hilton's signature feminine silhouette design. The packaging, which is a stunning red color, reflects the striking, sensual, and bold personality of the woman who wears it, the company said in a statement.
“I am obsessed with my new RUBY RUSH fragrance, it's my go-to scent for day and night. I wear it to give me confidence and feel powerful. I love the color red, it radiates energy and makes me feel sexy. In addition, red is the color of the root chakra that allows us to be grounded and connected to universal energies, which is hot," Paris said.
