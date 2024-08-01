Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, expressed optimism about the Indian contingent's performance at the ongoing Paris Olympics, hoping for a strong medal haul. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite facing challenges, Indian athletes have made history with impressive performances in various events at the Summer Games.

Anant and Radhika Ambani, who recently got married, had the opportunity to witness first hand the athletes' outstanding displays of skill and determination in Paris, competing against formidable opponents.

Anant believes that the athletes will make every Indian proud with their performance and told ANI, "I am sure that with God's grace, the Indian team will perform very well, and we will win many medals. I am sure the Indian team will make every Indian like me proud."

Anant's wife, Radhika Merchant, added, "We are very excited because we watched the first India match, and we won, which made it even more exciting. Our odds are really good, and a lot of young people are getting inspired."

In the ongoing Olympics, India shooter Manu Bhaker opened the nation's account with a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event.

The Paris Olympics has marked a significant redemption for Manu Bhaker, especially after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She recently achieved a historic feat by becoming the first Indian woman in two decades to reach an individual shooting final at the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, Manu partnered with Sarabjot Singh to defeat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin with a score of 16-10 in the bronze medal playoff. This victory not only secured a second medal for India at the Olympics but also made Manu the first Indian athlete to win two medals at the same Olympic event.

Looking ahead, Manu Bhaker will aim to add to her individual medal tally as she prepares for the 25m pistol event starting on August 2.

Meanwhile, the spotlight will also be on shooter Swapnil Kusale, who is scheduled to compete in the final of the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event.