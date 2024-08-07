Paris Olympics 2024: ‘Raised slogans of ‘Modi teri Kabr khudegi,’ yet..,’ Kangana Ranaut reacts to Vinesh Phogat’s win

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has commented on Vinesh Phogat's “historic” victory in the women's 50kg wrestling category at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On Instagram, Phogat reflected on her achievement, saying, "Fingers crossed for India’s first Gold Medal… Vinesh Phogat at one point took part in protests where she raised the slogans of ‘Modi teri Kabr khudegi.’ Yet she was given the opportunity to represent the nation and receive the best training, coaches, and facilities. This is the beauty of democracy and the mark of a great leader.”

Instagram story of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.

Phogat's commanding 5-0 win over Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez secured her place in the final, making her the first Indian woman to advance to an Olympic wrestling final.

The past 18 months have been a tumultuous journey for Vinesh Phogat, who became a prominent figure in the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faces sexual harassment allegations.

During the protest at India Gate, Phogat was forcibly pulled by the hair, becoming a symbol of defiance against the establishment. Her recent performance serves as a significant rebuke to the governing body that failed to support her.

In the semi-final, Phogat expertly maintained her balance, preventing the Cuban opponent from gaining control of her leg. Her positioning was impeccable, effectively averting any potential threats. A point awarded for passivity in the first round was advantageous, although she received a warning in the second round for not being aggressive enough.

Punia, Vinesh and Sakshi Malik had led a long sit-in protest in Delhi early last year against alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“Vinesh Phogat is the lioness of India who won back to back matches today. Defeated 4-time World Champion and defending Olympic champion. After that he defeated the former World Champion in the quarterfinals,” Punia wrote on his 'X' handle.

“Tomorrow is an important day, will talk then,” she told journalists as she walked away from the arena after a quick video call with her mother, promising to bring back gold.

Vinesh will square off against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.