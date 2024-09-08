Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian para-athlete Hokato Hotozhe Sema added another feather to the Indian Paralympics Contingent's hat by landing a bronze medal in the men’s shot put F57 final on September 7 at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Among the last sporting events before the Games officially close today, September 8, Sema contributed to India's best-ever performance at the Paralympic Games. India's medal haul is at 27 (six gold, nine silver and 12 bronze), beating the previous best performance of 20 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

But, beyond the medals and the adulation, 40-year-old Sema has an inspiring story of resilience and determination that made his dream come through, according to a PTI report.

Indian Army, Injury & Recovery Sema was a young soldier with the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Chowkibal who had dreams of joining the Special Forces. However, in October 2022, an unexpected landmine shattered this dream.

While part of an anti-terrorist operation, Sema lost his left leg below the knee. The injury left him in "immense physical pain and mental trauma", the report added.

"I got enrolled in Army in 2000, and I suffered a landmine blast injury in 2002 in line of control, after which I had to go for amputation below the knee," Sema told PTI of the tragic incident.

But a determined Sema saw this as the start of a new dream. He trained at the Army Paralympic Node, BEG Centre in Pune, and 22 years later, secured his big win in the shot put segment.

"Then, para-sports was not that popular, and I started the para-sport (shot put) in 2016. In 2018, I changed my category. After winning a medal in the 2023 Asian Para Games, my aim was to win at the Paralympics," he added.

Sema's bronze came on the back of a 14.65 metres career-best throw in the men's F57 category at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

An Inspiring Rise, Unwavering Determination Sema quickly distinguished himself in the F57 shot put category, which includes athletes with limb deficiencies and impaired muscle power.

Senior Army officials at the Pune-based Artificial Limb Centre encouraged Sema to take up shot put after seeing his fitness as he embraced the sport in 2016 at the age of 32, the report noted.

That same year, he competed in the National Para Athletics Championships in Jaipur. Then, in 2022, he won back-to-back medals — a silver at the Morocco Grand Prix and a bronze at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. In the 2024 World Championships, he narrowly missed a medal, finishing fourth.

What's more inspiring? Sema landed his bronze medal at his Paralympics debut this year. Battling fierce competition, strapped to a throwing chair, he touched the 14m mark on his second throw and then improved further with a 14.40m attempt.

His career-best came on his fourth attempt, when he landed at 14.49m, earning Sema the bronze spot on the podium.

Iran's Yasin Khosravi (31), a two-time para world champion, clinched the gold with a Paralympic record of 15.96m, while Brazil's Thiago Dos Santos took the silver (15.06m).

First Indian Army Medal in Athletics He acknowledged the support from the Indian Army during this process, stating, "I am very happy today because I am only the second medallist from the Indian Army, and this is the Indian Army's first medal in athletics. This wouldn't have been possible without the support of the Indian Army."

"This medal is also very important for my training Node. I am sure that this medal will inspire many other soldiers like me. My next aim is to do better in the 2028 Los Angeles Games," he said.

Sema has been supported by the Khelo India initiative and his training, boarding, and lodging were taken care of by the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) scheme, as per the report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Sema's win as a "proud moment" for India and hailed his incredible strength and determination. "A proud moment for our nation as Hokato Hotozhe Sema brings home the Bronze medal in Men’s Shot Put F57! His incredible strength and determination are exceptional. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote on X.