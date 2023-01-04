Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi following technical snag

"Air India has taken a very serious note of the incident, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger. A police complaint has already been lodged in this case and Air India is committed to assisting the law enforcement agencies as well as regulatory authorities to ensure that justice is delivered to the aggrieved passenger," the Air India spokesperson said adding that they have reported the matter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for further action.