Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi following technical snag

Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi following technical snag2 min read . 04:30 PM IST
- Air India's AI 143 from Delhi to Paris, made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, at 2:25 pm, owing to a 'flap issue'
An official statement by Air India on Tuesday informed that a Paris bound Air India flight from national capital Delhi returned to the bay after detecting technical snag. The flight carrying 210 passengers have returned and landed safely in Delhi, the airline informed.
The statement also mentioned that the the technical snag detected was a flap issue.
“Air India's Delhi-Paris flight returned to the bay at Delhi airport today after the aircraft detected a snag (flap issues). The flight carrying around 231 passengers landed safely at the airport," Air India informed.
Air India's AI 143 from Delhi to Paris, made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, at 2:25 pm, owing to a "flap issue". The flight took off at 1:28 pm and full emergency was declared at 2:03 pm and landed safely.
A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation official informed that Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-AND operating flight AI143 from Delhi to Paris was involved in an air turnback due to a "Slats Drive" snag message.
The DGCA ordered an inquiry after Air India's Delhi to Paris flight made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
He added that the emergency landing happened at 2:25 pm, owing to a flap issue.
The flight took off at 1:28 pm and a full emergency was declared at 2:03 pm and landed safely. It had 210 passengers on board when an emergency was declared. All passengers are safe.
Meanwhile, Air India airlines on Wednesday also announced that they had banned for 30 days the man who allegedly peed at an elderly woman travelling in business class and exposed his private parts to her on a flight from New York to Delhi on 26 November 2022.
The airlines, in an official statement, said that they have taken very serious note of the incident that has caused extreme distress to a passenger.
"Air India has taken a very serious note of the incident, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger. A police complaint has already been lodged in this case and Air India is committed to assisting the law enforcement agencies as well as regulatory authorities to ensure that justice is delivered to the aggrieved passenger," the Air India spokesperson said adding that they have reported the matter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for further action.
