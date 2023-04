Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former five-time chief minister of Punjab died at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday. He was 95.

Last week, Badal complained of breathing difficulties, following which he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

He breathed his last around 8 pm, hospital officials told PTI.

Parkash Singh Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab multiple times. He was the CM from 1970-1971, from 1977-1980, from 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017.

He was also the youngest Chief Minister to have ever hold office in the state of Punjab.

(This is a developing story)