Parkash Singh Badal, SAD patriarch and- former Punjab CM, passes away at 95
- Badal was admitted to the intensive care unit of private hospital following complaints of breathing difficulties.
Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former five-time chief minister of Punjab died at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday. He was 95.
Last week, Badal complained of breathing difficulties, following which he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Fortis Hospital in Mohali.
He breathed his last around 8 pm, hospital officials told PTI.
Parkash Singh Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab multiple times. He was the CM from 1970-1971, from 1977-1980, from 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017.
He was also the youngest Chief Minister to have ever hold office in the state of Punjab.
(This is a developing story)
