Parkash Singh Badal's death: Punjab declares public holiday on 27 April in honour of former CM3 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:51 AM IST
- The Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch died at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday.
- His mortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at the SAD office in Chandigarh from 10:00 am to noon on Wednesday. PM Modi too will reach Chandigarh today to pay his last respects to former Punjab CM
In view of the death of former Chief Minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal, the state government has announced a public holiday tomorrow i.e. on 27 April, a report by the Indian Express has stated.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×