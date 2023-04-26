In view of the death of former Chief Minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal, the state government has announced a public holiday tomorrow i.e. on 27 April, a report by the Indian Express has stated.

As per the report, all the state government offices, educational institutions, banks will remain closed as a mark of respect to the former CM. The central government too has declared two days of national mourning. His last rites will be performed on 27 April at 1 pm in his ancestral village Badal.

Today, his followers and supporters will gather at the party office in Chandigarh to pay their last respects. Party leaders told ANI that Badal's mortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at the SAD office in Chandigarh from 10:00 am to noon on Wednesday. PM Modi too will reach Chandigarh today to pay his last respects to former Punjab CM.

The Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch died at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday. He was 95. He was admitted to ICU on 21 April, following complaints of breathing difficulties.

Parkash Singh Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab multiple times. He was the CM from 1970-1971, from 1977-1980, from 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017. He was also the youngest CM to have ever held office in the state of Punjab. Badal's governments focused on farmers. One key decision was introducing free electricity for agriculture. His party broke off ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the farmers’ agitation against the Centre's new farm laws in 2020. He also returned the Padma Vibhushan award he received in 2015

The Fortis Hospital in its official media bulletin stated, "S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16, 2023, with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on 18th April as his respiratory condition worsened. He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management".

"He was being managed under Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera along with the Pulmonology and critical care team supported by Cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Hospital Mohali deeply condoles the death of S Parkash Singh Badal," the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence on his demise and said that Badal was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times".

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also tweeted in Punjabi, “Received the sad news of the demise of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal... May Waheguru give place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the family to bear the loss.. Wahe Guru Wahe Guru"