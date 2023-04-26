Parkash Singh Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab multiple times. He was the CM from 1970-1971, from 1977-1980, from 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017. He was also the youngest CM to have ever held office in the state of Punjab. Badal's governments focused on farmers. One key decision was introducing free electricity for agriculture. His party broke off ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the farmers’ agitation against the Centre's new farm laws in 2020. He also returned the Padma Vibhushan award he received in 2015