Parkash Singh Badal: The grand old man of Punjab politics, who became India's youngest CM2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 06:06 AM IST
Born on December 8, 1927, Parkash Singh Badal passed away on April 25.
Parkash Singh Badal, a five-time chief minister of Punjab, died on April 25 at the age of 95. He was the last surviving member of a political generation that saw Independence, survived the Emergency, and witnessed Punjab politics take a surprising turn in 2022.
