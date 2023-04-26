Badal became the CM for the first time in 1970, heading a coalition government that did not complete its term. He was also the CM in 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12, and 2012-2017. He was MLA 11 times, losing only twice. In 1977, he briefly joined Morarji Desai's government as the Agriculture minister at the Centre. Badal was a statesman who was loved and respected by all, including his political rivals.