Home >News >India >Parking discontinued due to 'very less' earning at half of Noida Metro stations
Image for representation.
Image for representation.

Parking discontinued due to 'very less' earning at half of Noida Metro stations

2 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 05:00 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Parking will no longer be provided at Sector 81, Pari Chowk, Sector -101, Sector -137 and Sector 142 metro stations with effect from Wednesday, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari has said

Due to "very less" earning from the parking facilities, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has announced to discontinue parking at five of the 10 metro stations of the Aqua Line.

NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari has said that parking will no longer be provided at Sector 81, Pari Chowk, Sector -101, Sector -137 and Sector 142 metro stations with effect from Wednesday.

"The earnings from these stations were very less and NMRC had also deployed additional contractual staff at these stations to manage the parking lots," she said in a statement.

"The decision to discontinue parking facility at these stations has been taken by the NMRC as a measure to optimise operational cost and curtail additional expenditure," news agency PTI quoted her as saying.

However, the parking facility will continue at the remaining five stations of Sector 51, Sector 76, Knowledge Par – II, Alpha 1 and Delta 1, Maheshwari added.

Parking fees for cars at these stations

The parking fees for cars at these stations are 20 for the first six hours, 10 for any additional hour, and maximum 40, while the monthly charge is 800, according to the NMRC.

For two-wheelers, the fees are 10 for the first six hours, 5 for any additional hour and maximum of 20, while the monthly charge is 400, it added.

In December 2020, the NMRC had also suspended its city bus service following a meeting of its Board on December 24, according to officials.

"There were 50 buses that were running before the (COVID-19) lockdown. The services were suspended owing to the lockdown in March and not resumed thereafter," an official told PTI.

The Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida over a 29.7-km distance via 21 stations, had resumed service in September post the lockdown in adherence to the coronavirus protocols.

Its average daily ridership however dropped from 22,758 in March 2020 to 7,915 in December. The metro network on January 4 recorded its highest single-day ridership of 10,418 since resuming service after the lockdown, according to officials.

