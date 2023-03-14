Parl panel asks govt to ensure airlines do not practice predatory pricing2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 12:31 PM IST
The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture made these recommendations in its report on the ministry's demand for grants for 2023-24.
A parliamentary panel has asked the civil aviation ministry to cap the upper and lower levels of airfares, and ensure that predatory pricing mechanism is not adopted by the airlines under the cloak of a free market economy, according to the news agency PTI.
