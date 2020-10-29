Parl panel asks Twitter to apologize over map row

The joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, has asked Twitter to apologize in writing and also submit an affidavit over the issue of showing Ladakh as part of China. The parliamentary committee also had discussions with representatives of Amazon over transfer of data to the US.

The JPC has widened its scrutiny of social media, e-commerce, and online services companies over issues linked to data protection and has decided to invite representatives of Reliance Jio and Airtel, cab aggregating services Uber and Ola, as well as caller ID and spam blocking service Truecaller. The committee on Wednesday heard views of representatives of Twitter, Amazon, and Amazon Web Services.

“The apology given by Twitter was a verbal apology and the parliamentary panel is unanimous in its decision that it should be a written apology and Twitter should also submit an affidavit. The mistake of showing a wrong map was done by the company and not a user of the product. There were questions about which map the company uses and what action was taken by the company on the use of wrong map of India. Some of the members also asked if the company would have made the same mistake in China," said a person aware of the development.

The development comes against the backdrop of electronics and IT ministry secretary Ajay Sawhney shooting off a strongly worded letter to Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey conveying the Union government’s strong disapproval over misrepresentation of the Indian map. The letter had then said that such incidents bring disrepute not just to Twitter but also questions its fairness and neutrality. According to people in the know of development, representatives of Twitter said that they respected the sensitivities and expressed regret on the incident.

The JPC is scheduled to hold another round of meetings on Thursday with Google and Paytm representatives, to engage with more such digital platforms and companies.

“Representatives of Amazon were not comfortable over the issue of transfer of data. They raised concern that if they were not allowed to transfer data to US, it would affect their business. They do not want storage of data to be done here but want it to be done in US. Amazon was represented by two vice presidents and the senior counsel of the company," said a person aware of the development.

After initially expressing its inability to attend the meeting, according to people aware of developments, representatives of Amazon attended the meet on Wednesday. JPC members made queries about data gathering and storage with them, particularly with respect to Amazon Web Services, which deals with cloud computing services.

“Privacy and data protection is at the core of our products and services that are designed to earn the trust of people who use them. Our focus is on working with governments across the world including in India to develop a forward-looking approach to regulation which is practical, realistic, feasible to implement, and takes into account the long-term impact on the wider digital ecosystem that protects the Open Internet and universal access," said a Twitter spokesperson in an emailed response to Mint.

anuja@livemint.com

Prasid Banerjee, Saumya Tewari of Mint and PTI contributed to this story.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via