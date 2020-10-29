Parl panel asks Twitter to apologize over map row

“The apology given by Twitter was a verbal apology and the parliamentary panel is unanimous in its decision that it should be a written apology and Twitter should also submit an affidavit. The mistake of showing a wrong map was done by the company and not a user of the product. There were questions about which map the company uses and what action was taken by the company on the use of wrong map of India. Some of the members also asked if the company would have made the same mistake in China," said a person aware of the development.