Parl panel on PDP Bill meets, discusses concerns over citizens' data protection

In the course of the meeting, representative of investigative agencies and Registrar General of India pointed out that Section 35 of the Bill that gives power of union government to exempt any agency of government from looking at the data should include section 36 of the Bill, which says that there should be certain exemptions while dealing with personal data in the interest of prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of any offence or any other contravention of any law for the time being in force.