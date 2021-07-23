Parl panel seeks compulsory licensing for covid drugs, jabs

Section 92 of the Patent Act, 1970, provides a special provision for issuing compulsory licence (CL) by the central government to a third party to use the patent without the consent of the patent holder, after paying a government-determined royalty to the patent owner. The government can invoke CL in circumstances of “national emergency or in circumstances of extreme urgency or in case of public non-commercial use". India has issued a CL only once, to Natco Pharma Ltd for producing the generic version of Bayer Corp.’s patented drug Nexavar, which is a life-extending drug used in the treatment of liver and kidney cancer.