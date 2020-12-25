Parl session should be called to repeal farm laws, says Cong

A Congress delegation led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and urged that a session of Parliament should be called soon to allow the withdrawal of the controversial farm bills that, it said, were aimed at benefiting “crony capitalists".

In a sharp attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Gandhi later told reporters that India was “heading down a dangerous path" with tenets of democracy flouted. His comments came after the police stopped a larger Congress delegation from marching up to Rashtrapati Bhavan and held several senior leaders, including general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in detention. Police allowed only a three-member delegation to meet Kovind. Other than Gandhi, it comprised lawmakers Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“We told the President that the farm laws are anti-farmers and anti-workers. The government keeps on saying that this is for the benefits of farmers but we want to reiterate that the farmers are against these laws. I want to tell the Prime Minister that the farmers are not going back and will continue to register their protest. The entire Opposition stands with them," Gandhi said.

“A joint session of Parliament should be called and the bills should be withdrawn. These bills were passed without any deliberation or scrutiny. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to listen. No force can stop farmers and workers. The singular aim of BJP and Modi is to help raise money for crony capitalists."

The Congress party said it had submitted to Kovind a petition signed by nearly 20 million people opposing the three farm laws. This was Gandhi’s second meeting with Kovind this month against the backdrop of unrelenting farmer protests.

The BJP reiterated its view on Thursday, with information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar sayng, “It is clear who is instigating them (farmers). Congress and their partners are responsible for this. I dare them for a debate. Let us sit together and debate."

