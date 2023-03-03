Parle Agro’s Smoodh crosses ₹600 crore in turnover1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 10:26 PM IST
In 2021—the Mumbai based beverage maker re-entered the dairy beverages market with Smoodh flavoured milk price at ₹10 per 85ml pack targeting the mass end of the consumer basket
New Delhi: Parle-Agro’s dairy beverage brand Smoodh crossed ₹685 crore in turnover in less than two years into its launch as the brand made inroads into the country’s rural markets.
