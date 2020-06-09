Parle-G, coronavirus and the millions who ate that biscuit as they went home

With the virus refusing to go away and the lockdown getting extended, the federal and the state governments were forced to extend the lockdown in various installments. In this period, factories shut, leaving labourers, many of whom survived on daily wages, jobless. For several, a job was their only source of income. This left them with no option but to head home. As they packed their bags and trudged or took buses and trains home, they carried packs of that biscuit – Parle-G – to feed themselves and their children. In many cases, it would go on to be their only source of nourishment over journeys lasting thousands of kilometers in this large country.