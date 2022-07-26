‘Parle-G dipped in tea’: Simplicity of this billionaire impresses netizens

In an era of fancy cookies, the good old Parle-G biscuit dipped in a cup of tea has not lost its charm and IndiGo Airlines Managing Director Rahul Bhatia is here to attest to that.
Move over Oreo in milk, Indians have their version of this global favourite.
In the era of fancy cookies and digestive biscuits, the good old Parle-G biscuit dipped in a cup of tea has not lost its charm and IndiGo Airlines Managing Director Rahul Bhatia is here to attest to that. The billionaire was spotted keenly enjoying a cup of tea in with a pack of Parle-G biscuit opened on his tray on a Bangalore to Delhi IndiGo flight.
A Twitter user shared a picture of billionaire Rahul Bhatia with his tea cup in hand possibly looking to dunk that Parle-G biscuit- India's favourite way to drink tea. The comforting combination of most Indians was seen being wnjoyed by the billionaire.
“My fellow passenger on a @IndiGo6E BLR-DEL flight this week... Billionaire Rahul Bhatia, Promoter & MD, IndiGo, enjoying his Parle-G dipped in tea. Shows you don't have to be Richard Branson or V Mallya to build a successful airline with 57% market share," wrote the Twitter user.
The picture immediately went viral and garnered lots of reactions even from Mint journalist Devina Sengupta. “Everyone loves Parle-G :)" she wrote reiterating the common Indian sentiment.
The comfort pairing of Parle-G with a cup of tea first garnered importance owing to the great taste and cost efficiency. The combination became symbolic with struggle, where often this pairing replaced whole meals for the busy. A packet of Parle-G biscuit dipped in tea would get a public transport driver going, considering the synonymity this snack has gained with energy drinks over time.
Another twitter user commented on the post chalking out the vital nutrients in the biscuit. “Parle G is good as it contains glucose and gives u energy. I knew a Union Minister who used to eat mostly Parle G and Orange juice as he had no time for lunch," he wrote.
Twitter users looked to the fact that Bhatia exuberated extreme simplicity by carrying his Parle-G instead of opting for fancy expensive cookies. "Commendable austerity; he has brought along, his own packet of Parle-G when he could have had fancy airline cookies for the asking. 👏👏�.
Parle-G has been extremely popular since a long time, but its popularity skyrocketed during the pandemic. In the lockdown period in 2020, Parle-G had broken all previous records for sales. The news received much media attention too.
A few days ago IndiGo airlines featured in the news after Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan's inner doctor came out when she provided critical treatment to an air passenger on a New Delhi-Hyderabad IndiGo flight on Friday night.
