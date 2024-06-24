LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha Session LIVE Updates: Newly elected MPs to take oath today, protests likely

2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 09:21 AM IST

Lok Sabha Session LIVE Updates: The Opposition parties are likely to target Narendra Modi-led NDA government during the 18th Lok Sabha sessions over various issues including examinations row, paper-leak issue, appointment of pro-tem speaker and recent Railway accident.