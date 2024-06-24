Lok Sabha Session LIVE Updates: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on Monday with the oath-taking ceremony by newly elected members of the Lower House, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to BJP lawmaker Bhartruhari Mahtab as the protem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. On June 26, the Lok Sabha Speaker will also be elected, followed by President Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses the next day, June 27. The session will conclude on July 3.
The session is expected to witness the Opposition alliance INDIA bloc targeting the NDA government on several issues, including rising prices, food inflation, deaths due to an unprecedented heatwave, and recent irregularities in exam administration, including NEET UG, NEET PG, UGC NET, and others. These irregularities have caused unrest among students and raised concerns about the effectiveness of the institutions responsible for conducting exams.
This marks the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha following the general elections, in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, the INDIA bloc obtained 234 seats, and the Congress party held 99 of those seats.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore says, "...the attitude of the government is still that of an arrogant government. They superseded a Dalit MP who is an 8-term MP. K Suresh should have been the pro-tem speaker. It is very unfortunate that the Parliamentary Affairs Minister has taken such a decision without any consultation with the opposition parties..."
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "...I met all the leaders. Just now I met DMK Parliamentary Party leader TR Baalu. Everyone agrees that Pro tem Speaker has never been an issue in the history of Indian Parliament and the appointment of Pro tem Speaker is basically to administer oath to the newly elected members and help in the election of the new Speaker..."
Congress MP K Suresh says, "...The NDA government has violated the convention of Lok Sabha. So far, the convention was that the MP who was elected for a maximum number of times will be the pro-tem Speaker... Bhartruhari Mahtab is 7th time elected MP. However, I am the 8th time elected MP. They are insulting the opposition again. That's why the INDIA alliance unanimously decided to boycott the panel members..."
An official letter marking list of business for the day in parliament mentioned, "Observance of silence for a short while to mark the solemn occasion of the first sitting of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha,"
"Secretary-General to lay on the Table a list (Hindi and English versions), containing the names of Members elected to the Eighteenth Lok Sabha at the General Elections of 2024, submitted by the Election Commission of India," added the list of business.
The Congress has reacted sharply to the central government's decision to appoint Mahtab as Pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha over senior-most Dalit MP Kodikkunnil Suresh of Congress, saying that the appointment by the BJP deviates from the traditional practice of appointing the senior member.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday reached out to Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay on the eve of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, amid a face-off with the opposition INDIA bloc over the appointment of BJP leader Bhartuhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker.
Rijiju's meeting with Bandyopadhyay came against the backdrop of the opposition alliance's decision to pull out its members from the panel of chairpersons that will assist Mahtab in conducting the proceedings of the Lok Sabha till the election of the Speaker on Wednesday.
First session of 18th Lok Sabha: As a symbol of unity, all INDIA bloc MPs will enter the Lok Sabha together. They will assemble where the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was placed earlier. They are likely to carry a copy of the Constitution: Sources
The Samajwadi Party (SP) will convene a crucial meeting of its MPs at the Parliamentary Party Office at the Parliament House in Delhi at 10 a.m. today before the commencement of the first Parliament session, after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, sources said.
The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
In a post on X, Rijiju said he shall always be available to assist the members of Parliament as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.
"The First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha begins today, the 24th June, 2024. I welcome all the newly elected Hon'ble members. I shall be always available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I'm positively looking forward to co-ordination to run the house," Rijiju said.
India bloc MPs will not sit on the Speaker's chair to assist the Protem Speaker during the oath-taking ceremony of MPs.
The first session is expected to be stormy as the opposition is likely to corner the BJP-led NDA government on the election of the Speaker on June 26, discussions regarding allegations of paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET, and row over the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker.