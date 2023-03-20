Parliament adjourned for the day amid furore over Rahul Gandhi's remarks

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday afternoon amid furore over remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Chaotic scenes prevailed in both houses of Parliament as BJP MPs raised slogans and demanded an apology from the Opposition leader. The BJP has insisted that an 'unambiguous apology' from the Wayanad MP can end the logjam in Parliament.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid ruckus in the House over Gandhi's remarks on the state of Indian democracy. Meanwhile Opposition members shouted slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

#WATCH | BJP MPs raise slogans in Lok Sabha as they demand an apology from Congress leader Rahul Rahul Gandhi over his speech in London. pic.twitter.com/aHu0fG1bAi — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

Similar scenes also played out in the Upper House of Parliament over the 'democracy in danger' remark and calls for a probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

Minutes after the proceedings started in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday, both the houses had initially ben adjourned till 2 pm.

ALSO READ: Hardeep Puri slams Rahul Gandhi over UK speech, demands apology

Earlier this month Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under attack and there was a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions. The remarks came during an interaction in the UK, with BJP leaders alleging that the Congress leader had shamed India on a foreign land.

“If any individual goes outside the country he has the freedom to speak but along with that freedom comes what I call the need to have a sense of responsibility. We are the world's oldest democracy but Mr Gandhi goes to UK and says Indian democracy is facing an attack on the basic structure," said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)