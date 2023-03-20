Parliament adjourned for the day amid furore over Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Parliament adjourned for the day amid furore over Rahul Gandhi's remarks1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Several opposition parties on Monday accused the government of stalling Parliament and finding ways to divert attention from the opposition demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue. The BJP meanwhile insists that an apology from Rahul Gandhi can end the ongoing logjam.
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday afternoon amid furore over remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Chaotic scenes prevailed in both houses of Parliament as BJP MPs raised slogans and demanded an apology from the Opposition leader. The BJP has insisted that an 'unambiguous apology' from the Wayanad MP can end the logjam in Parliament.
