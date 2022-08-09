Parliament adjourned sine die 4 days ahead of schedule; here why

The proceedings were disrupted since the start of the Monsoon session, as opposition parties protested to press for an immediate discussion on issues like price rise and GST and later over the suspension of 23 members. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, for which he later apologised, also caused disruptions in the two Houses. Rajya Sabha met for over 35 hours during the session while Lok Sabha met for 44 hours and twenty-nine minutes.