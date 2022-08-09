Parliament adjourned sine die 4 days ahead of schedule; here why

Parliament adjourned sine die 4 days ahead of schedule; here why3 min read . 06:28 AM IST
- The Monsoon session of Parliament ended on Monday, four days ahead of schedule. This was the seventh time when parliament was adjourned ahead of its due date.
Government sources said that the members of various parties were in favour of the earlier conclusion of the session as they wanted to visit their constituencies due to upcoming festivals.
The session which started on July 18 was scheduled to end on August 12, but ended prior due to upcoming holidays on 9 August for Muharram and 11 August for Raksha Bandhan.
Apart from this, some sources told NDTV that as most legislative agenda were completed, it was agreed to meet the members' demand to curtail the session.
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien also hit out at the government for cutting short the Monsoon session. “This is the seventh consecutive time parliament session has been cut short," he said.
"Stop mocking #Parliament. We will fight for its sanctity and prevent PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah from turning this great institution into the Gujarat Gymkhana," O'Brien said in a tweet.
The proceedings were disrupted since the start of the Monsoon session, as opposition parties protested to press for an immediate discussion on issues like price rise and GST and later over the suspension of 23 members. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, for which he later apologised, also caused disruptions in the two Houses. Rajya Sabha met for over 35 hours during the session while Lok Sabha met for 44 hours and twenty-nine minutes.
Congress also protested the ED searches in the National Herald case accusing the government of misusing central agencies.
Addressing the House, Naidu also said that out of 235 starred questions, only 161 could be answered orally and Question Hour could not be taken up on seven days.
"Only 25 matters could be raised by members with the permission of the Chair and only 60 special mentions could be made during the entire session.
In valedictory remarks, outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that more than 47 Hours were lost due to interruptions, "which is a sad reflection on the functioning of the Upper House of Parliament".
Five Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament in the monsoon session of Parliament which concluded on Monday ahead of schedule with the session seeing repeated adjournments on various issues due to opposition protests on a range of issues including price rise.
The Lok Sabha passed seven bills and six legislations were introduced in the House while Rajya Sabha passed four bills.
The Lok Sabha passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021, the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022
The Rajya Sabha passed the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
Noting that the productivity of the house increased under Naidu, PM Modi said the outgoing chairman encouraged dialogue and his legacy will continue to guide his successors.
(With inputs from Agencies)
